Lamine Yamal Rates Liverpool Ahead Of Barcelona In Champions League Title Race

Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal believes Liverpool stand out as a leading contender for the UEFA Champions League trophy this season, even more so than Barcelona.

Note that Liverpool and Barcelona had successfully secured their spots in the Champions League Round of 16.

In a statement ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Las Palmas, Lamine Yamal noted that Liverpool topped their group, putting them in a favourable position.

“I think that only Liverpool are more favored than us in the Champions League because they finished first,” Yamal told Mundo Deportivo. “We believe we can compete for the title and aim to be there.”

In addition, Yamal shared his admiration for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, naming him as his dream signing for Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The young Spain international has made a significant impact since his debut for Barça in August 2023, establishing himself as a vital asset for both club and country. He played a key role in helping Barcelona secure second place in La Liga last season and contributed to Spain’s success in winning Euro 2024.

This season, Yamal has been impressive, with five goals and ten assists in 21 league appearances for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

When asked about players outside Barcelona who inspire him, he mentioned Musiala, Neymar, and Savinho. However, when he was prompted to indicate which player he would most like to see join Barcelona, he decisively stated, “You might expect me to say Neymar, but my choice is Musiala, who currently has a contract with Bayern Munich.”

Recently, Musiala signed a new long-term contract with Bayern that will keep him at the club until 2030. He has made a notable impact at Bayern, scoring 58 goals in 195 appearances and contributing to the club’s success with four league titles, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and three German Super Cups.