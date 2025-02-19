President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment For Nigerian College Of Aviation Technology

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila as the Rector and Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

This appointment was made public in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Dr. Ismaila, an expert in air transportation management, transport economic policy, and aviation security, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a degree in Physics in 1989.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Transportation and has attended many courses, workshops, and seminars on civil aviation management and transportation.

He is a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, the UK, and the Air Transport Research Society, among others.

Naija News reports that before the appointment, Dr Ismaila was a lecturer at the Federal University of Transportation, Daura.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has reduced the debt servicing burden from 96% of the 2023 revenue to 67%.

The lawmaker made the disclosure on Sunday while speaking at the recently concluded Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2025 Parliamentary Hearing in New York, United States, themed “Scaling Up Action for the Sustainable Development Goals: Finance, Institutions, and Politics.”

He asserted that the achievement is a testament to the country’s commitment to sustainable development and debt management.