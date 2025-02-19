Police Reveal Next Step As Portable Arrives Ogun Police Command Custody

Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is now in the custody of the Ogun State Police Command.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola.

It would be recalled, as earlier reported by Naija News, that Portable turned himself in at the State Criminal Investigative Division (SCID) in Lagos State.

The spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, added that the singer is being moved to the Ogun State Command.

An update given by Odutola confirmed that Portable has arrived at the Ogun Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

She added that due process would be followed in the investigation into his matter, and necessary updates would be provided to members of the public.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the public that Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at exactly 13:23 hours today, February 19, 2025.

“His presence at the SCID is connected to an ongoing investigation. The command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.”

Recall that Portable was declared wanted after he was reportedly involved in a violent altercation with Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development officials.

The altercation occurred when Portable allegedly confronted three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.