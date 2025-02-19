JUST IN: Osun APC LG Chairmen, Councillors Storm 14 Secretariats

The chairmen and councillors elected during the local government elections held on October 15, 2022, in Osun State have returned to approximately 14 local government area (LGA) secretariats across the state.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the political leaders stormed their various local government secretariats at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

According to The PUNCH, these officials, along with numerous members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resumed their duties at the secretariats in Ila, Ede South, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Boripe, Oriade, and Obokun.

They have also returned to the Ejigbo, Iwo, Ayedire, and Boripe local government secretariats.

In a statement made available to journalists, the former Special Adviser to the governor on education, Jamiu Olawumi, confirmed that the chairmen and councillors began their activities at 10 a.m. across 14 local government secretariats.

He further noted that there have been no reports of violence thus far.

Olawumi said: “We have 14 as of 10 am. They are Ila, Ede South, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Boripe, Oriade and Obokun.

“Ejigbo, Iwo, Ayedire and Boripe. Security was top-notch. Members of the police tactical team, an armed squad of civil defence, and DSS are all present around the secretariat. We commend Governor Adeleke, but that is not enough.

“They should take away thugs they brought here. They have them in town. If you move around, you will see different faces that you have not seen here. They should not encourage those militants and cultists to kill the Osun people.

“It is dawn on them that the judgment is enforceable. The governor should make an attempt to see the President, Chief of Staff to the President or the IGP. He should do that much for us so that the vision of developing Osun within his current tenure will be achieved.

“Our chairmen and councillors are ready to work with him, though they are different tiers of government.”