Just In: FG Resolves Passport Crisis In Atlanta, New York

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have delivered and installed new passport printers to consulates in New York and Atlanta, United States of America.

Naija News reports that this followed a directive from the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the NIS on January, 2025.

The new passport printers were delivered and installed at the consulates on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Recall that some Nigerians in the diaspora recently called the attention of the federal government to the need for new printers to ease the process of passport application in the concerned consulates.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, SA Media to the Minister of Interior, Babatunde Alao, disclosed that the installation of the new printers provides immediate relief and is part of Tunji-Ojo’s broader effort to streamline passport services in ensuring a more seamless application process.

“The Ministry is committed to innovation and improved service delivery,” said Dr. Tunji-Ojo. “The installation of these new printers demonstrates our dedication to addressing the needs of Nigerians at home and abroad.”

He said the ongoing reforms, including the Abuja Passport Personalisation Centre, and the expansion of contactless solutions to cover more regions will further enhance service efficiency.

According to him, the development reflects the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and demonstrates the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

Naija News notes that with these new printers, Nigerians in Atlanta and New York can expect a faster and more efficient passport application process.