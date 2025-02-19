Just In: AGF Calls For Penalties Against Governors Dissolving LG Councils

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has condemned the illegal dissolution of local government councils by state governors, describing it as a treasonable offence.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of an event organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, Fagbemi emphasized that such actions violate both the Nigerian Constitution and the Supreme Court’s rulings.

Represented by Director of Civil Appeals, Tijani Gazali, the AGF expressed concern that despite clear constitutional provisions protecting the autonomy of local governments, some governors and state assemblies continue to unlawfully dissolve elected councils.

He also criticized state Attorneys General and Commissioners for Justice for failing to provide proper legal counsel to their governors, allowing these unconstitutional actions to persist.

Fagbemi called for strict penalties against any governor who disregards the law by unlawfully interfering in local government administration.

More details to follow…