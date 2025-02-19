It Is All Drama And Entertainment – Kyari Addresses Claims Of Low Quality Fuel

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari has rubbished claims that there are sub-standard fuel in the country.

He stated that the video review of Premium Motor Spirit which has gone viral on the internet, was done in an attempt to demarket the products sold by the NNPCL.

Speaking during a chat at the 60th Nigeria Mining & Geosciences Society (NMGS) Conference in Abuja, Kyari insisted that claims of bad fuel in the country are an unfortunate drama and bad marketing practice.

“The talk around fuel quality is unfortunate and a very bad marketing practice. It’s all drama and entertainment, and as we know, drama has a way of entertaining the people,” Kyari said.

According to the NNPC boss, Nigeria does not have any issues related to the quality of PMS.

In his explanation, Kyari said that PMS has quality standards which are obtainable in every country, adding that there are no two countries that have the same standards.

Kyari explained that in Europe, oxygenate (a fuel additive) is added into PMS to prevent it from solidifying in the tank of cars.

He said the same fuel additive, if introduced into cars in Nigeria, turns to water once it gets into contact with air.

The NNPC boss said Nigeria has standard regulatory agencies like the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), whose job is to ensure that every product that comes into this country meets the required products specifications and standards.

He said, “I believe these regulatory agencies are doing their job. They have not come back to tell anyone that we have substandard products in the country.”

Kyari said the company has taken the necessary legal and security steps to ensure that those behind the video don’t jeopardise the country’s energy industry.

Kyari futher refuted reports claiming that NNPC Ltd has imported 200 million litres of fuel in February 2025.

Kyari said, “These are just lies, because we didn’t even import products within that window that the report was published. All the mischief about aligning this fictitious importation with the so-called low-quality fuel are just baseless.”.