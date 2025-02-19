Igbo Presidency: Tanko Yunusa Reveals Peter Obi’s Current Target Ahead 2027 Election

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Tanko Yunusa, has said that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is currently getting closer to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Yunusa made this known while reacting to the comment of the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, that the party would support the South-East in achieving its presidential ambition of ruling Nigeria.

Abure made the remark on Sunday at a rally organised by LP members from the South-East ahead of the Abuja Area Council election scheduled for next year.

The LP National Chairman stated that the South-East needed to realign with other regions to achieve its ambition of ruling Nigeria.

In an interview with Daily Post, Yunusa said only time would tell if Peter Obi would form an alliance outside the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 election.

According to him, the former Governor of Anambra state is keen on good governance and contributing to different areas as he gets closer to the masses.

He said, “Peter Obi is getting closer to the people and the people are responding to his kind of politics which is the politics for the demand of good governance, let’s have a country that all of us will be proud of. That is what’s on the table for him right now.”

“On possible alliance outside Labour Party, only time will tell as we move along, his target at the moment is to get closer to the people, making his contributions as regards health issues, where there is sorrow, he would grieve with them, where there is happiness he would join them, he talks about the issue of insecurity as it affects everybody.

“At the same time, he will talk on national issues that would impact positively on the Nigerian people.”

Also reacting, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu, described Abure’s comment as a welcome development.

Okechukwu said political parties were at liberty to create policies that would help them win electoral votes, noting that zoning was the mistake the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made in 2023.

He said, “A political party has to decide strategies on how to win an election, so I don’t think it’s wrong because any given political party, their major objective is how do we win electoral votes?

“So if that is their design, it’s a welcome development. In my own party, the APC, we are saying that we will like Mr President to return for a second tenure.

“So for LP, I’m not in any position to say their comment is wrong; in their own wisdom, they are pursuing the same market we are in.

“You know in politics, whatever your own decision that would attract Federal votes, that would be a good one.

“That was the same mistake PDP made in 2023; if they had done what Labour Party is saying, maybe, PDP would have competed effectively, but they were wrong in their calculations, it was an erroneous bridge of the zoning convention.

“I support any party that says the South should complete their own tenure before running to the North.

“In my precise submission, every political party should design a policy that helps them to win electoral votes.

“Secondly, I support any party that is obeying the rotational convention that gives the South-East another minimum of four years before going North again so that there will be harmony, peace, and there will be equity.”