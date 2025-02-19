Govt Confirms Zamfara Market Explosion, Announces Ban As Two Killed, 44 Injured

A gunpowder explosion at Talata-Mafara Market in Zamfara State has resulted in the deaths of two people and left 44 others injured on Tuesday.

Naija News earlier reported that the explosion, which occurred at a shop dealing in locally fabricated firearms, caused widespread panic as traders and shoppers fled for safety.

Official Confirmation

The Chairman of Talata-Mafara Local Government, Yahaya Yari, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with Channels Television on Wednesday.

He stated that the injured victims have been referred to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, for medical treatment.

“Yes, I received a distress call this afternoon about the sad incident. 44 people were injured and they have been referred to Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, for medical attention. No life was lost,” Yari initially stated.

However, other sources confirmed that two people had died from injuries sustained in the explosion.

Security and Safety Concerns

Zamfara State has witnessed improved security in recent months, with troops intensifying efforts to combat banditry and kidnappings.

However, the widespread presence of locally made firearms, often used by vigilante groups, has raised safety concerns.

Ban on Sale of Locally Made Firearms

In response to the incident, Yari announced a total ban on the sale of locally made firearms in the market.

He said: “This is not the first time it is happening; it has happened twice before today. I have announced a ban on the sale of locally made guns in the market by local blacksmiths. We cannot continue to experience this type of tragedy.”

He further directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Talata-Mafara to enforce the ban immediately, stating: “Anybody that wants to sell such items should do so from his house, not in an open market where the lives of innocent people are at risk.”