Gov Adeleke Meets British Diplomats, Accuses IGP Of Executing Lawlessness In Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has met top British diplomats and accused the Inspector of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun of executing and imposing illegality on local councils in the state.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke accused the Police boss of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to illegally occupy Osun local governments.

Speaking to the British diplomats led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, the governor said: “It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector General of Police is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existing court order. This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.”

Adeleke who reaffirmed his readiness for peace, free and fair elections on Saturday said Osun, a peaceful state, faces combined assault of security forces who rather than protect rule of law are busy aiding and abetting violations of the democratic process.

He noted “You are in my state at a critical juncture in our political life. We face existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy. We have made the best of efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question. I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition supported by the police went ahead to break into the local government secretariats. Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality.”

“Nonetheless, our local government election is holding on Saturday. Our people are ready for elections. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed.

“We call on the diplomatic community to take judicious note of the rape of democracy ongoing in Osun state. We particularly call attention to the negative role of security agents in the crisis. All stakeholders must abide by rule of law in a democracy. There is no room for self help,” the Governor told the visiting diplomats.

He told the diplomats that Osun has made great advancement in the various sectors.

Adeleke added: “We have reduced infra deficit by 40 percent, cut down state debt by 40 percent, attend to workers’ welfare and enroll pensioners in state health insurance scheme.”

The Governor further told the delegation that Osun has liberalised the ease of doing business environment and harmonized taxation alongside a 45 days window for issuance of certificate of Occupancy.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, in his remarks during the visit, stressed the importance of democratic processes and the rule of law.

He urged all political actors to prioritize peace and dialogue over conflict.

“Nigeria is a key partner to the UK, and we encourage all stakeholders to uphold democratic values, ensure peaceful governance, and respect legal institutions.

“It is vital that law enforcement remains neutral and that political disputes are resolved through lawful channels,” Baxter said.

Baxter was accompanied on the trip by Katherine Fernandes, Second Secretary Political and Wale Adebajo, Senior Political Adviser.