Empowering Young Agripreneurs: The BATN Foundation’s Graduate Agripreneurship Programme (GAP) Inspires A New Generation Of Agricultural Leaders

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, holding the potential to drive job creation, food security, and sustainable economic growth. Recognizing this immense potential, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has continued its mission to empower young graduates to harness opportunities within the agricultural sector through its flagship Graduate Agripreneurship Programme (GAP).

As the call for applications for the 2025 edition begins, running from February 17 to March 3, 2025, the programme promises to transform the lives of participants by equipping them with resources, mentorship, and technical expertise to build successful agribusinesses. Since its inception, GAP has supported over 20 young agripreneurs, helping them establish innovative ventures in various agricultural fields, and this year, the initiative is set to expand its impact further.

The journey of past beneficiaries paints a vivid picture of how the GAP programme is shaping the future of agriculture in Nigeria. Richard Olayemi Balogun , a graduate of the University of Ibadan is a shining example of how this initiative can transform lives. Richard, who ventured into broiler production, recalls how the programme provided the with the foundation to scale his business.

“Before GAP, I had the passion but lacked the resources and technical knowledge to take my business to the next level. The grant I received, coupled with the mentorship and training, gave me the confidence to grow my enterprise. Today, I have a thriving business that not only supports me financially but also creates jobs for others in my community,” Richard shared.

Another success story is that of Aderanti Oni, a graduate from the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta FUNAAB, who built a sustainable poultry farming business. Ranti credits GAP with giving her the tools to overcome challenges and achieve her dream of becoming a successful agripreneur. “The GAP programme taught me resilience and provided me with the resources to succeed. It wasn’t just about the grant; the mentorship helped me navigate the complexities of the agricultural sector,” she said.

Their stories are just a glimpse of the transformational impact that GAP has had on many other participants, further underscoring the value of investing in young talents to drive agricultural development.

The Graduate Agripreneurship Programme is not merely a funding initiative; it is a comprehensive platform designed to address critical challenges such as youth unemployment and food security. Selected participants for the 2025 edition will receive a combined grant of ₦27 million ($18,000), access to land resources, capacity-building training, and mentorship.

Speaking about the vision behind the programme, Oludare Odusanya, General Manager of BATN Foundation, emphasized the organization’s dedication to empowering young Nigerians. “At BATN Foundation, we understand that agriculture holds the key to unlocking economic prosperity for our nation. GAP is our way of investing in the future by equipping young graduates with the tools, resources, and skills to excel in agribusiness. These agripreneurs are not only creating jobs for themselves but are also contributing significantly to food security and economic development,” he said.

This year, GAP will once again be implemented in partnership with three leading universities: Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), University of Ibadan (UI), and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). These institutions provide the framework to ensure the successful delivery of the programme, offering graduates the platform to turn their ideas into thriving ventures.

With applications set to open on February 17, 2025, BATNF encourages young graduates from the three participating universities to seize this life-changing opportunity. Interested candidates can visit the websites of FUNAAB, UI, or UNILORIN for detailed guidelines and application links. The deadline for submission is March 3, 2025, and successful applicants will join an elite group of agripreneurs poised to reshape the agricultural landscape of Nigeria.

The BATN Foundation remains committed to its mission of promoting sustainable agriculture, driving youth empowerment, and ensuring food security. Through the Graduate Agripreneurship Programme, BATNF continues to inspire, empower, and equip the next generation of leaders to take Nigeria’s agricultural sector to greater heights.

As GAP alumni like Richard Olayemi and Ranti Oni have shown, the programme is a stepping stone to a brighter future, not just for the beneficiaries but for the entire nation. With the right support and vision, Nigerian youth can transform agriculture into a thriving sector that drives innovation, creates jobs, and ensures food security for all.

Register at…

UI: https://forms.gle/WYNibRJg48UehkxE7

Unilorin: https://www.unilorin.edu.ng/events/batnf-graduate-agripreneur-program/

Funaab: https://funaab.edu.ng/