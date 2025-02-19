Edo Assembly Terminates Appointment Of All Political Appointees

The Edo State House of Assembly has revoked the appointments of all political appointees associated with its members.

Naija News reports that the House Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, declared their discharge at a plenary session in Benin on Wednesday, February 19.

All 24 members of the House unanimously approved the decision, according to Agbebaku, who also said that the fired appointees would get their February wages.

He named senior special advisers, special advisers, and other appointees who were impacted.

The Speaker clarified that when the Eighth Assembly was inaugurated in June 2023, House members first appointed the appointees.

“I believe it has been nearly two years now, and the House has graciously agreed that these appointees, including special advisers and senior special advisers, should be relieved of their duties as of today, 19 February.

“We will convene subsequently to determine the next course of action. However, they will receive their salaries for this month,” Agbebaku noted.

Earlier today, the Edo State House of Assembly approved a bill that amends the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law of 2013 and addresses related issues.

During its second reading, the bill required that properties used in kidnapping be seized and demolished, and it stipulated that kidnappers would be executed.

Naija News understands that it was approved after the Committee of the Whole reviewed the bill.

The majority leader, Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian, highlighted the importance of the measure and pointed out that abduction has grown to be a serious problem.

He called on his colleagues to back the executive bill’s passage, calling kidnapping a horrible crime that has killed countless innocent people and left families and the community in great pain.

Other lawmakers, including Hon. Donald Okogbe, Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu, and Hon. Eric Okaka, also supported the bill.