Edo Assembly Passes Bill To Mandate Death Penalty For Kidnappers

The Edo State House of Assembly has approved a bill that amends the Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law of 2013 and addresses related issues.

During its second reading, the bill required that properties used in kidnapping be seized and demolished, and it stipulated that kidnappers would be executed.

Naija News understands that it was approved after the Committee of the Whole reviewed the bill.

The majority leader, Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian, highlighted the importance of the measure and pointed out that abduction has grown to be a serious problem.

He called on his colleagues to back the executive bill’s passage, calling kidnapping a horrible crime that has killed countless innocent people and left families and the community in great pain.

Other lawmakers, including Hon. Donald Okogbe, Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu, and Hon. Eric Okaka, also supported the bill.

They quoted religious texts and constitutional sources to buttress their arguments in favour of prescribing the death sentence for kidnappers, considering the seriousness of the crime.

They emphasised that the death penalty might serve as a deterrent to abductors who demand ransom from their victims and frequently murder them. They emphasised how crucial it is that the executive branch make sure the death penalty is signed and applied strictly.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, ordered that clean copies of the approved bill be forwarded to the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his signature after the debate.

Additionally, the House passed a bill to repeal the Edo State Electricity Law of 2022, which aims to establish the Edo State Electricity Market, the Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Edo State Electrification Agency, the Edo State Electricity Transmission Company, and other related purposes.

Also, at plenary, the House confirmed Kenny Okojie as the Chairman of the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Okojie, a native of Esan North East and an experienced health practitioner, was approved after the Committee of Rules and Business recommended her confirmation and found her qualified for the position.