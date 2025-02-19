Each Member Of Lagos House Received ₦30 Million To Pass Vote Of Confidence – Adegoke

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been accused of receiving bribes to the tune of ₦30 million each to pass vote of confidence on Speaker Mojisola Miranda.

Naija News reports that the Special Assistant on Youths Affairs and Special Duties to Mudashiru Obasa, Niniola Adegoke, made the allegation on Tuesday.

In an interview with News Central, Adegoke further alleged that the lawmakers in the absence of Obasa and the House’s Clark invited men of the Department of State Services (DSS) to give them cover in their action.

He stated that contrary to reports the DSS did not invade the House but were invited by the lawmakers. According to Obasa’s aide, the vote of confidence passed on Miranda was influenced by money.

His words: “The reason why they passed vote of confidence on Mojisola Miranda is because of their belly. Is their belly deciding their direction? Do you understand me? I’m telling you this for free. And I don’t mind if you want to pay me, I’m going to collect it. Vote of confidence to those people. They don’t really mean it. You understand? Anybody that base his or her relationship with whosoever on that seat, base on money, such person doesn’t have integrity. None of them can come out and tell me that they didn’t collect money. Each of them went home, January 13th, with 30 million naira each.

“Let them come out and tell Lagosians that they didn’t receive any Kobo. They did on January 13th. Let us be honest to ourselves. The DSS did not invade the State House of Assembly. You can also look at it in this way, from this angle. What if the state managed that crisis? Mudashiru Obasa has no interest in the DSS. And don’t forget that they were the ones that invited police and DSS, January 13th, to give them police cover and also attack democracy on that very day, just to perpetrate their evil in the absence of the Clerk and Mr. Speaker, when they were unofficial truth.“