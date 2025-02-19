DSS Stops Former Lawmaker, Legal Team, Others From Visiting Nnamdi Kanu

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday stopped a former Abia State House of Assembly member, Obinna Ichita from visiting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The security outfit also stopped Kanu’s legal team and his family from gaining access to him.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor made the disclosure via a post he shared on his X account.

He described DSS’ action as a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and a court order.

He wrote: “ALERT/UPDATE: Today, the DSS arbitrarily refused us (the Legal Team), an ex-member of Abia State House of Assembly & the family of MAZI NNAMDI KANU from having a visitation with him. This flagrant violation of the Nigerian Constitution and a subsisting Court order will not stand.”

Kanu has been locked up by the DSS since he was rearrested and subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

Since his return in 2021, courts had discharged and acquitted Kanu of all terrorism and treasonable felony charges but the Nigerian government has refused to grant him freedom.

Meanwhile, Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court had adjourned Kanu’s trial indefinitely.