Damagum’s Aide Fires Critics Accusing Him Of Sabotaging NWC Decisions On National Secretary Issues

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, Yusuf Dingyadi, has condemned those accusing his principal of supporting some members of the party for the substantive post of the National Secretary.

He described the allegations circulated by “some disgruntled enemies of the party’s unity” as baseless rumours.

Speaking to The Sun, Dingyadi berated those accusing the PDP National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, of sabotaging the National Working Committee’s decisions on the party’s national secretary issues.

The aide lamented that it is unbecoming and unbearable to accuse Damagum, who has worked tirelessly to uplift the party’s standard.

He said, “Damagum has been instrumental in uniting the party leadership, making it a more formidable force for its existence after the 2023 general elections.”

Contrary to claims, Dingyadi said the party chairman was not in Abuja on the day in question, coinciding with Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s return to Wadata House.

The Senior Special Assistant said Damagum faced attacks from certain groups within the party, particularly from the northern region, sponsored by some people who want to impose on PDP “a rubber-stamp leadership” that can do their dirty bidding to strangle anybody who disagrees with them.

“However, despite these challenges, Damagum has succeeded in sustaining the party’s growth, political understanding, and cohesion.

“As the acting National Chairman, Damagum has demonstrated his dedication to the party’s unity and growth without fear or favour.

“He has travelled extensively, organised meetings, and referred disciplinary cases to the reconciliatory action committee, rather than allowing suspensions or expulsions for selfish interests,” the aide said.