Court Orders Enemona Anyebe To Stop Parading Self As Kogi PDP Chairman

A High Court in Kogi State has prohibited Enemona Anyebe from claiming the position of chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Naija News reports that on Tuesday, Justice Yahaya Adamu of the State High Court, located in Lokoja, ruled in case number HC/Okp/8/2024, which John Ojodale brought forth against the PDP and another party.

The judge mandated that a new election be conducted within 45 days to fill the chairmanship vacancy, determining that Enemona Anyebe was ineligible to run.

In his decision, Justice Adamu noted that Anyebe was not a participant in the PDP Congress held on August 31, 2024, due to his purported suspension from the party.

In response to the court’s decision, Hon. Muhammad Sani Gambo, who was the first runner-up in the August 31, 2024, PDP Congress in Kogi State, asserted that he is the legitimate chairman of the party.

Gambo contended that he is the primary beneficiary of the ruling, as it did not annul the election but rather confirmed that Enemona Anyebe should not have been a candidate.

Nevertheless, he opposed the court’s order for a new election within 45 days, arguing that the request for a fresh election was not part of the original summons and constituted contempt.

“Our case is before the Federal High Court. We are going to appeal the section of the ruling where the judge ordered a fresh election within 45 days,” he said.

“This was not part of the plaintiff’s originating summons, and we were not even party to the suit filed at the State High Court.”

Gambo added that he wasn’t named chairman in part because he wasn’t a party to the lawsuit. He disclosed that he has petitioned the Federal High Court in Lokoja to have his election victory recognised as legitimate.

He urged his followers and the state’s PDP members to maintain their composure, promising that the Federal High Court would take the necessary action and deem him the legitimately elected state PDP chairman.