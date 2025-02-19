Confusion Over 47 Pump Action Rifles Allegedly Discovered In Obasa CSO’s Office

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly discovered a cache of pump-action rifles and live cartridges in the office of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, during a routine sweeping exercise.

According to sources within the Assembly, the weapons were neatly stored in the CSO’s office and were immediately reported to the DSS, which dispatched operatives to take inventory and secure the arms pending further investigation.

“Assembly officials discovered a stack of arms neatly kept somewhere in the speaker’s CSO’s office,” a source said.

“They immediately alerted the DSS, who in turn sent in their men to take inventory of the arms and also take them into custody ahead of investigation.”

Allegations and Counterclaims

The discovery has fueled speculation, with some Assembly members suggesting it could be linked to arms dealing due to the size of the inventory.

A lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TheCable Obasa is “desperate to return” to office to “tidy things up.”

“The new and responsible Assembly leadership has played its part in all of this. The rest is left for the DSS and other relevant authorities to also play theirs,” a member said.

“When we tell the public that the Assembly has had enough of Obasa, people don’t really have a grasp of that message. We are even more convinced that our leader, President Bola Tinubu, is not in support of his excesses and his resolve to undermine democracy in the state.”

Obasa’s Response

Obasa has yet to publicly react to the discovery, but an associate of the former Speaker dismissed the allegations as a “smear campaign” aimed at preventing him from reclaiming his position.

Obasa is currently challenging his removal as Speaker, insisting that it was illegal and that he remains the legitimate No. 3 citizen in Lagos State.

DSS Investigation Ongoing

The DSS has taken custody of the weapons and is expected to launch a full-scale investigation into their origin, purpose, and whether they were legally acquired.