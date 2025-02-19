‘Concocted And Malicious’ – Impeached Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Opens Up On Alleged Discovery Of Firearms At His Office

The ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has denied reports linking him to firearms allegedly discovered at his office.

Naija News reports that online reports had claimed that 47 pump-action rifles were uncovered by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives during a visit to the Assembly on Monday. Some versions of the reports alleged that the weapons were found in Obasa’s office, while others suggested they were located in the office of his former Chief Security Officer.

Obasa’s Response

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Obasa and released through his aide, the former Speaker dismissed the allegations as a “concocted” and “malicious” attempt to tarnish his reputation.

“The ill-conceived story, apart from being a complete concoction, clearly exposes its author and paymasters as maliciously of low intelligent quotient, only out to malign my hard-earned reputation spanning decades of political leadership and legislative hard work,” Obasa stated.

He argued that the claim of a weapons discovery was an afterthought, intended to justify what he called an illegal attempt to remove him from office.

Obasa said: “Immediately their sinister act was carried out while the House was on recess, my office (the Speaker’s Office) and the Assembly Chamber were forcefully broken into and thoroughly ransacked by their assigned officers.

“I consider their purported sudden discovery of ‘cache of arms ammunition in the Speaker’s Office as nothing but an afterthought, having sensed the futility of their illegal actions.”

Obasa also pointed out that he had been abroad since December and only returned in January, by which time he had already been removed from office.

He emphasized that his removal was before the court for adjudication and that the latest allegations were part of an effort to discredit him.