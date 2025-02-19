Breaking: Portable Surrenders To Police

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has turned himself in to the police.

Naija News learnt that Portable, declared wanted by the Ogun state police command on Monday, February 17, surrendered himself at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba.

He is currently being transported to Ogun state, where he will be handed over to the police there.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to Punch, saying, “Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up.”

Recall that Portable was reportedly involved in a violent altercation with Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development officials.

The altercation occurred when Portable allegedly confronted three town planning officials—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

According to the officials, they were first approached by an elderly man who later turned out to be Portable’s father.

The father informed the officials that his son was unavailable when asked for the approved building plan.

However, moments later, Portable appeared at the scene, armed with a firearm and other weapons, leading a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the officials.

The officials sustained injuries but managed to escape and report the incident to the police.

The case was escalated to the State Criminal Investigation Department, and while nine accomplices were arrested, Portable fled the scene and has been in hiding since.

In response to the declaration, Portable took to Instagram, making several claims regarding the incident.

He expressed his fear of the government, alleging that he had been set up due to wearing a vest with the image of Senator Adeola Solomon, known as Yayi.

Portable also declared that he is a madman and carries a card for his treatment at Aro Hospital.