Peter Obi’s Ally, Valentine Ozigbo Dumps Labour Party

Anambra State politician, Valentine Ozigbo has announced his immediate resignation from the Labour Party (LP).

Ozigbo, who announced the decision on Wednesday via his 𝕏 account, said he had duly informed the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the LP National Chairman of his decision.

He reiterated his deep respect for Obi as a leader.

Explaining the reason for dumping Labour Party, Ozigbo said recent events have made it clear that the time has come to build something different for the people of Anambra State.

He added that his decision was not about party lines but about the people.

Naija News reports Ozigbo, in a personally-signed statement titled: ‘A NEW CHAPTER: A BOLD STEP FOR ANAMBRA’S FUTURE’ wrote:

“My Dear Ndi Anambra,

“A few moments ago, at a State Executive Committee meeting of the Labour Party in Awka, in Anambra State, I formally submitted my resignation letter to my ward’s Chairman.

“My unwavering commitment to the greater vision for our state guides this decision. Before this, His Excellency Peter Obi was duly informed of my decision as a mark of my deep respect for his leadership and the principles we have shared on this journey. I equally notified the National Chairman.

“At every defining moment in history, our choices shape the future we dream of. Today, as I take a new step in my journey of service, I do so with an unshakable resolve, a clear vision, and the unwavering belief that Anambra’s best days are ahead of us.

“I joined politics not for personal ambition but because I believe in the boundless potential of our people. I believe in a leadership that is compassionate, that inspires, and that truly serves the people. That mission has not changed; it has only become stronger.

“Recent events have made one thing clear: the time has come for us to build something new, something bold, something that speaks to the hopes and aspirations of every Anambra son and daughter.

“That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines, but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state.

“Let me be clear: This is not a moment of uncertainty. It is a moment of celebration. A moment of renewed strength. And a moment of boundless possibilities. To those who believe in this vision, stand firm. To those who have walked this journey with me, stay resolute. Because what lies ahead is bigger, brighter, and more powerful than anything we leave behind.

“Our work is just beginning. The fire for a better Anambra burns stronger than ever. And together, we will rise, we will build, and we will win.

“This is our moment. Ka Anambra Chawapu!”