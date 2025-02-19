BREAKING: Court Rejects Anyanwu’s Request To Stop Removal As PDP Secretary

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has denied the request made by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from implementing his removal as Secretary of the party.

Instead, the judge instructed Anyanwu to notify INEC and the other defendants in his new lawsuit to appear in court, allowing for their perspectives to be considered.

Naija News understands that Anyanwu submitted an ex-parte application to the Federal High Court, seeking an order to prohibit INEC or its representatives from accepting or acting upon any correspondences or written submissions from the PDP unless he signs them.

In the application, presented by his counsel, K.C.O. Njemanze (SAN), Anyanwu also requested that Justice Ekwo prevent Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagun from sending any correspondence, documents, or written submissions to INEC unless they bear his signature.

After considering the plaintiff’s arguments, Justice Ekwo, in a concise ruling, acknowledged that a case of urgency had been established based on Anyanwu’s claims.

However, the judge declined to grant the plaintiff’s request through an ex-parte application, opting instead to hear from the defendants prior to issuing any orders.

Consequently, he directed Anyanwu to notify INEC and Damagun about the new lawsuit, ensuring they have the opportunity to appear in court and present their arguments.

Justice Ekwo instructed the plaintiff to serve the necessary court documents to the two defendants and scheduled the case for hearing on February 24.