Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 19th February 2025

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1535 and sell at ₦1545 on Tuesday 18th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1535 Selling Rate ₦1545

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1515 Lowest Rate ₦1504

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has rescinded its decision on the passage of the 2025 budget bill due to errors identified in allocations to capital and recurrent expenditures.

The reversal, which took place on Tuesday, was necessitated by the need for adjustments in key sectors.

Despite the corrections, the total budget size remains unchanged at N54.99 trillion.

The Senate and House of Representatives amended the budget after discrepancies were found during the final cleaning and realignment process. The motion for adjustment was moved by Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Appropriations, and Hon. Abubakar Kabir, Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive, explained that the joint committee identified “inadvertent errors” in the breakdown of allocations.

“At the point of cleaning and realignments, the joint committee on appropriations discovered some inadvertent errors in items passed by the House of Representatives and Senate,” Waive stated.