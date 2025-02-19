Bashir Saidu: “They Will Be Paid Back On Or Before The 2027 Elections” – El-Rufai Makes Fresh Threat

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that those behind the incarceration of his political ally, Bashir Saidu, will be paid back on or before the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai made the threat in a post on Wednesday via his official 𝕏 account when he disclosed that Saidu has been freed and is now at home after fifty days of detention in the custody of security operatives.

The former Governor alleged that Saidu’s arrest and prosecution were politically motivated.

He also alleged that some policemen played illegal roles in the abduction of Saidu while some Judges of the Federal and State High Courts also intentionally obstructed and delayed his bail.

El-Rufai vowed that all the facts would be made public at a later date.

“After 50 days of abduction and unjustified incarceration, Bashir Saidu is now free and at home. Bashir has been my friend for over 53 years – a Barewa College classmate, former Commissioner of Local Government, and of Finance, and former Chief of Staff.

“A grassroots politician, sound technocrat, and true public servant, Bashir largely dominates the progressive politics of Kaduna North and Central Senatorial Districts from the days of APP, ANPP, CPC and the APC.

“That is the main reason behind his persecution, and the payback to those behind it will be known on or before the 2027 elections, in sha Allah.

“The role of some policemen in the abduction as well as the conduct of some Judges of the Federal High Court, and the State High Court, in obstructing and delaying bail for clearly bailable offenses was quite enlightening and will be tabled in the court of public opinion – when all the facts are assembled. Please stand by for some interesting insights. Thank you,” he wrote.

Naija News reports Bashir Saidu, former Chief of Staff to ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, was arrested by operatives of Operation Fushin Kada, the anti-banditry outfit in the state formerly known as Operation Yaki.

Saidu, a prominent political ally of El-Rufai, was apprehended on the outskirts of Kaduna State.