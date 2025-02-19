Atalanta Coach Blasts Ademola Lookman For Missing Penalty In Champions League Play-off

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has criticized Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman for missing a penalty in his team’s 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League knockout round play-offs.

Ademola Lookman made a strong return from injury, having been sidelined since the end of January with a knee issue, and he quickly showcased his abilities after coming on at halftime.

Just 35 seconds after entering the match, he scored, elevating hopes for a comeback when a VAR review awarded Atalanta a penalty due to a foul in the box.

However, Mignolet exhibited excellent goalkeeping skills to save Lookman’s penalty, and he further thwarted Retegui’s follow-up effort, allowing Club Brugge to maintain their lead.

The missed penalty unfortunately proved to be a turning point for Atalanta, who were unable to capitalize on the opportunity to narrow the scoreline, ultimately leading to their elimination from the competition.

In his post-match remarks, Gasperini pointed out the importance of decision-making in high-pressure situations, particularly regarding penalty takers.

“Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” Gasperini said.

He explained that Lookman took the initiative to kick the penalty after scoring but emphasized that Retegui and De Keteleare were also available and could have taken responsibility. “I didn’t like what Lookman did,” Gasperini added.

The evening became even more challenging for Atalanta as captain Rafael Tolói received a red card for an infraction that disrupted a quick throw-in, enabling Club Brugge to manage the remainder of the game confidently.

With their victory, Club Brugge snapped a seven-game winless streak against Italian teams, winning 3-1 in Bergamo and securing a 5-2 aggregate triumph that sent them into the UEFA Champions League last 16.