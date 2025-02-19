‘Armed Forces Will Never Take Shortcuts’ – Nigeria’s Defence Chief Opens Up On Canada Visa Denial

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has clarified the issue of the recent visa application to the Canadian High Commission.

Naija News reports that Musa, while receiving the Armed Forces of Nigeria Contingent, who won medals at the just concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the military met all the requirements and passed through all the processes in respect of the visa.

He stated that the reason for the visa denial is best known to the Canadian Embassy.

Musa added that most people who commented negatively against Nigeria’s participation in the sporting event spoke from the point of ignorance.

He said, “On the issue of the denial of the visa, we must not travel abroad. Nigeria is good enough for all of us.

“We had an agreement, we were invited, a programme was sent, we followed our requirements and the process.

“Everybody knows members of the Armed Forces will never take shortcuts. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, the NSA and everybody is aware of this journey and we followed the process.

“But for reasons best known to them, the team captain did not go, the medical doctor was not there, the physiotherapist did not go.

“All those that were important for the team were not given visas. The question is why?

“Well, I’m happy that the Federal Government is also looking that aspect.”