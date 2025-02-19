Akpabio Reveals What Will Happen To USAID If Confirmed To Be Sponsoring Boko Haram In Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has submitted that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would no longer be allowed to operate in Nigeria if it is confirmed the organization is sponsoring Boko Haram as alleged.

Akpabio made the declaration during plenary on Wednesday while speaking on the allegation that USAID is sponsoring Boko Haram and other terrorist activities in Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of investigating the allegation and taking appropriate action based on verified information.

“If it is true that USAID has been funding Boko Haram in Nigeria, we have no business allowing them to have offices in Nigeria. So, before we can take decisive steps and also ask for recompence, automatically we must go deeper into the issue,” the Senate President said.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over the alleged sponsorship of Boko Haram activities in Nigeria by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Senate also summoned the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other security agencies concerned to a closed-door meeting for discussions on the matter.

The decision to summon the intelligence chiefs, followed an Order of Urgent National Security through Order 41 by the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, during plenary on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls a United States lawmaker, Scott Perry, had alleged the Boko Haram funding by USAID as part of his speech on the fraudulent use of American funds for grants.

According to the Republican lawmaker, USAID also funds Madrasas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, and provides terrorist training.