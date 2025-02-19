Ademola Lookman Responds To Atalanta Coach Who Blasted Him For Missing Penalty

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has expressed his unhappiness over the criticism he was subjected to for missing a penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Tuesday.

After the 3-1 defeat which ended Atalanta’s run in the Champions League, 5-2 on aggregate, the club’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini told reporters that Ademola Lookman wasn’t one of the designated penalty takers of the team.

The coach went further to say: “Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen.”

In reaction to the open criticism, the 27-year-old Nigerian forward took to his Instagram page earlier today and wrote: “It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so.

“Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which I’ll continue to do.”

Note that Ademola Lookman, who just recovered from a knee injury, was a second-half substitute in the Champions League match. He scored Atalanta’s only goal 35 seconds after entering the game.