Adeleke Wants To Burn Down Osun State – Omowaiye Cries Out

The Executive Director, Projects Implementation, Federal Housing Authority Nigeria, Remi Omowaiye has claimed that Governor Ademola Adeleke is responsible for the political crisis in Osun State.

Naija News reports that at least eight persons were killed during the crisis involving the control of the government secretariats in the state.

The crisis began when elected local government officials on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) resumed offices at the various council secretariats.

Speaking on the development during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, Omowaiye accused Adeleke of engineering the political crisis. He alleged that the governor plotted to burn down the state.

He said, “It is unfortunate that Governor Ademola Adeleke wants to burn down Osun State. We got a court judgement which was very clear and our people were supposed to resume at the council so I went to Ilesha that day to join some of our political associates.

“When I was coming to town, I saw a lot of hoodlums, PDP hoodlums so when I got to town, I went straight to the Area Commander of Ilesha, I told him what I observed.

“He said he was going to look into it so I went back to our party Secretariat in Ilesha and I addressed all the party faithful that with the situation of things, everybody should go home, we come back tomorrow.

“So I decided to return to Oshogbo and right in front of the Secretariat, my vehicle was riddles with bullets. One of my security adviser was shot and my driver’s was also shot. I narrowly escaped”.