‘You’d Lose Your Freedom As Chief Of Staff’ – Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described working with President Bola Tinubu as the most challenging task of his career due to the President’s intense work ethic and deep knowledge of governance.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila made this known during a conversation, book reading, and signing event at the Capital Club, Victoria Island, on Saturday.

Reflecting on the 2023 speakership election, Gbajabiamila explained his support for Tajudeen Abbas as his successor, stating that Abbas was the most suitable candidate.

In his remarks, Abbas lauded Gbajabiamila’s leadership qualities, noting that the former Speaker had never used his influence unduly despite playing a crucial role in Abbas’s election.

Gbajabiamila, in his address at the event, said, “Nothing in this world can prepare you for the role of Chief of Staff. First, you’d lose your freedom.

“As speaker, you are your own boss, although you won’t be irresponsible with it. But as speaker, I could travel to cool off anytime, just to return better and get the work done.

“Now, there’s a boss, one who is strong and knows his onions and even knows more than you. But it’s a welcome development. As speaker, the buck stops on my table. But here, there is a boss.

“As speaker, whereas you are dealing with 359 other colleagues of yours, even though you are dealing with the entire country. But primarily, you are dealing first with 359 others. As chief of staff, you are dealing with 200 million Nigerians with different needs at different times.”

Gbajabiamila Reveals Why He Supported Abbas To Emerge As His Successor

Speaking on the election process, which saw Abbas emerge as Speaker, Gbajabiamila said, “When the election of speaker was coming, everyone, who came out to contest was close to me and the incumbent was the least closest to me.

“But I went to him and asked: how do you want to be speaker? He was in Kaduna at the time. I wanted to leave a legacy that I would be proud of, and which my family would be proud of. So, I approached him.

“Other contenders were equally qualified. But I knew him. I knew his capacity and pedigree. And when I put him forward, every member of the house fell in line. Today, they call to thank me for his leadership.”

Ex-Speaker Speaks On His Speakership Journey

Talking about his speakership journey, Gbajabiamila, who was in the House for six terms, said, “The first time I ran for speakership, I believed I had worked to that point: minority, majority, and speaker.

“But the opposition endorsed Yakubu Dogara and that was it. By the time the result was announced, it was a shocker to even me. Everybody was shocked.

“There were plans to remove him, but I never attended any of such meetings, where the plans were being hatched. I told them what was done, was done. Let’s move forward and I think that enhanced my eventual emergence as speaker in 2019.”