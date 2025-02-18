Why Our Members Left For APC – Kaduna PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has said the leadership crisis was not responsible for the mass defection witnessed in the party last Saturday.

Naija News reported that the PDP lost most of its stakeholders, including former Governor Mukhtar Yero, former Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and former Senator Shehu Sani, among others to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last Saturday.

In an interview with News Central on Monday, the Kaduna PDP Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, said greed and political relevance drove the defectors out of PDP.

She pointed out that the defectors were away the party would not give them a ticket in 2027 without going through due process, unlike the APC.

Her words: “Some of our members have defected to APC because they don’t longer have relevancy in their wards, in their constituency, and they are looking at it that because they have lose value in their constituency, they now feel that if they go back to APC, they’ll be given a free ticket, and that is exactly what is happening in the Kaduna State.

“For instance, in Jabba local government, the member representing Jabba in the House of Assembly; he lost out during the ward congress and local government congress. He became aggrieved, and he knew that if he came back for a second time, he would not be elected by the people of PDP.

“So this is the only way is to go to APC, because APC doesn’t want to primary, they only dish out to people they want to give their position to. So he’s now running to APC, in order to get that free ticket.

“And that of Kaura local government, who is a member of the Reps, came from Labour Party, and he’s now joining the APC because that is the only way he thinks it can become relevant.

“And when you look at the other people, the second person Amos Magaji, who came in through the window, I want to call it through the window, because he didn’t win his election.

“He has not given the dividends of democracy in his own constituency. He’s running away, two years down. He feels this is the only way he can run to APC, to contest for any other position. So all of them are, it’s all about greed. They are all about greed.”