‘What’s Happening, We Were Not Part Of It’ – GAC Distance Self From DSS Presence At Lagos Assembly

Chairman of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, has distanced the group from the recent invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

In the early hours of Monday, Naija News reports that security operatives forcefully entered the Assembly complex, sealing the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

Reacting to the incident during a telephone interview with The Punch, Olusi stated, “Why don’t you talk to those who are involved, those who are there, members of the House of Assembly, the police, the DSS? I have not gotten sufficient information. What’s happening today is not from the party, it’s not from the GAC.”

When quizzed on the speculation that the President was not able to handle the political crisis in Lagos, Olusi said, “Currently, the President is out of the country. Is that not correct? Has he returned? You’re aware that some time ago, the GAC, we were in Abuja to see the President but unfortunately, he has to travel out for an urgent state matter, you’re aware of this? So what happened at the House today is not the affair of the party.

“We as a party or as GAC shall speak at the appropriate time. It’s not that we don’t want to address the press or the public, but we will do that at the appropriate time. What’s happening, we were not part of it. I was not there, representatives of the party were not there, we have not been properly briefed.”