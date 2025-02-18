We Are Running Rivers With Jesus Style – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Similayi Fubara, has asserted that his administration is running with the style of Jesus and not the Biblical Babylonians.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known while inaugurating the one-storey twin-building Labour House constructed by the administration of Governor Douye Diri in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital, on Tuesday.

Reacting to the letter of appreciation written to him by the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Fubara said his government is putting a human face to governance.

He said, “It is not because we are meeting all their needs but because we are putting human face to governance. We are not running it like Nebuchadnezzar’s time.

“We are not running it like the Babylonians. We are running it with the Jesus style where love takes the lead over everything. Where love is what should be in front and behind.”

Fubara said he was committed to improving the welfare of Rivers workers and creating a well-motivated workforce to achieve the goals of the Rivers First mantra, irrespective of the political crisis staged against his administration in 2023,

The governor stated that the resultant industrial harmony has become unprecedented as workers feel more valued, supported and resolved to be more productive.

Fubara recalled that while en route to Abuja for a reconciliatory political meeting to find solutions to the 2023 political crisis, his mind kept drifting to what could be done to give hope and cushion the hardship faced by Rivers workers.

He said he decided to pay a Christmas bonus of ₦100,000 to every worker across grade levels in December 2023 and extended the gesture to retirees in 2024.

Governor Fubara noted that the Bayelsa State Government’s actions showed a good relationship between labour and the Diri administration.

Clark’s Death

Fubara also expressed sadness over the demise of elder statesman, Edwin Clark, stating that the deceased will be remembered for his positive impact on many aspects of national and régional issues.

He said, “We are here, we just observed a minute silence for the death of our hero, Pa Edwin Clark. What is he remembered for? For his courage, truthfulness, doggedness, and the survival of this region.

“I want you to continue to stand for same thing, and I can see that you are standing for what is right. That is what history will remember you for.

“History will not remember anyone for any destructive thing, don’t deceive yourself. Money and material things cannot be taken for a good name. So, please continue to do what is right. History and the good people of Bayelsa will forever remember you.”