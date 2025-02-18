UCH Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike Over Power Outage

Resident doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, under the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), have commenced an indefinite strike due to prolonged power outages affecting parts of their residential quarters.

The ARD secretary, Uthman Adedeji, stated that while electricity was recently restored to UCH after more than 100 days of blackout, some residential areas remain without power.

The hospital had previously been disconnected from the national grid due to an outstanding debt of ₦400 million, leading to significant disruptions.

Although the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected UCH on Wednesday, the restoration did not extend to all affected quarters.

Speaking on the situation, Adedeji emphasized that the decision to strike was taken after a critical review of the circumstances at an Emergency General Meeting (EGM).

He said, “Arising from the just-concluded Emergency General Meeting (EGM) of ARD UCH which was convened to appraise the current situation, it was observed that a part of the residential quarters were reconnected.

“Some other parts were however left in darkness.

“In the light of the prevailing circumstance, we are left with no other option than to embark on the earlier planned total and indefinite strike until all residential quarters are sorted (taken care of).

“We acknowledge the efforts of the UCH Management towards meeting our demand, but a lot needs to be done in order to guarantee uninterrupted service delivery.”

Adedeji assured that the association would continue to assess the situation and provide updates to the public as developments unfold.