U.S. Investigates Foreign Aid To Nigeria, Condemns Boko Haram’s Atrocities

The U.S. government has launched an investigation into how foreign aid provided to Nigeria and other countries has been utilized, the United States Mission to Nigeria has confirmed.

President Donald Trump, on January 20, 2025, suspended all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns over global instability and misalignment with American interests.

This decision comes amid increasing scrutiny of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) financial allocations, particularly regarding health-related funding.

Naija News recalls that recently, U.S. Congressman Scott Perry claimed that USAID had inadvertently financed terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

In a statement shared via its official 𝕏 account on Tuesday, the U.S. Mission to Nigeria reiterated that stringent monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to ensure that American aid reaches its intended beneficiaries.

Additionally, the U.S. Mission strongly condemned Boko Haram’s ongoing violence and its devastating impact on Nigeria and the region.

The statement read: “Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients.

“The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.

“The Secretary of State designated Boko Haram a Foreign Terrorist Organization on November 14, 2013 to block the organization’s assets and fundraising efforts, prosecute individual members, and restrict their travel to the United States.

“The United States continues to work with Nigeria and regional partners to counter terrorism.”

Reaffirming its commitment to combating terrorism, the U.S. government pledged continued collaboration with Nigeria and regional allies to strengthen security efforts in West Africa.