Troops Eliminate Notorious Bandit Kingpin Buzaro In Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated a notorious bandit kingpin, Kamilu Chiroma, popularly known as Buzaro, during a military operation at Dargaza Hill, Maidabino B Ward in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, Buzaro was neutralised along with several of his gang members during a coordinated operation by the 17 Brigade and the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

Naija News gathered that the operation, conducted in the early hours of February 17, followed actionable intelligence revealing that Buzaro and his gang had established defensive positions around the hills.

An intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform was deployed, confirming the bandits’ presence and fortifications.

Aerial Bombardment Decimates Bandits

Ground forces halted their advance as fighter jets launched precise air strikes on the hideout, resulting in the death of many bandits and the destruction of their motorcycles and weapon cache.

Following the air assault, ground troops moved in to clear the area, engaging remaining threats and securing the location.

The publication stated, “Impeccable sources who witnessed the attack reported that several motorcycles used by the gang were destroyed, along with a cache of weapons.

“In the aftermath of the damaging assault, ground troops moved in to clear the area, engaging any remaining threats and securing the location.

“Top military officials described the mission as very successful, emphasizing that it has dealt directly a major blow to bandit operations in the region.”

The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Air Force and other security agencies, continues to intensify counter-banditry operations across the North-West region.