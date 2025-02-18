Trojan War Horse In The Battlefields For Independence – Atiku Mourns Clark

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has mourned the death of former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark.

Naija News reported that Chief Clark died Monday night. In a statement, on Tuesday, Atiku described the Niger Delta elder statesman as a patriot.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) added that the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF) was a fearless fighter for an egalitarian society.

Atiku prayed for eternal rest for Clark and consoled his family and friends for the loss.

It read: “Our nation was still mourning the demise of exemplary statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo, 96, when the sad news of your passing away was brought to my attention.

“Chief Edwin Clark, 97, the Ebi-Ebekekere, Owei of Western Ijaw in Delta State, was a Trojan war horse in the battlefields for independence. Above all, he was a diehard proponent of nation-building, true federalism, equity, and good governance.

“Undoubtedly, he was a veteran freedom fighter, educationist, philanthropist, legal luminary, and astute administrator who mentored many nationalists and patriots like us.

“Clark spoke loudly and worked assiduously in support of inclusiveness, especially for the minority ethnic groups in Nigeria. He was fiery, fearless, and forthright in his peaceful and constitutional pursuit of an egalitarian society in our country. Sadly, that lofty dream seemed to have dimmed before his eyes.

“But, we, his mentees, shall rekindle the torch and continue the drive for a better Nigeria.

“Between 1953 and 1983, Clark paid his dues from the ebb of the ladder at the local government level up to becoming a State Commissioner and even a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic.

“I sincerely share in the grieving mood of his nuclear and extended families, particularly PANDEF, the Ijaw nation, Delta State, and Nigeria in its entirety.

“Rest on Pa Clark, the loud voice of reason against foul political practices. You were an architect of rule of law, justice, and fairplay.

“May God receive your gentle soul and allow you to blissfully rest in eternity.”