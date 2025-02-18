Tragedy In Ogun Community As Hit-and-Run Accident Kills University Professor

Tragedy has struck the Ajebo Road Housing Estate in Kemta, Abeokuta, as residents mourn the death of a distinguished scholar at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Oladipo Ademuyiwa.

The professor, who specialized in biochemical toxicology, lost his life after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the recently rehabilitated Kemta-Somorin Road on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, Ademuyiwa, who was in his early sixties, had just stepped out of a cab and was crossing the road near the Prof Wole Soyinka end when a speeding vehicle hit him.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene, leaving him fatally injured.

In response to the incident, the Chairman of the Ajebo Road Housing Estate Community Development Association, Ayo Ajasa, issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the government’s failure to install speed breakers despite repeated requests.

Ajasa stated, “This unfortunate incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2025, once again highlights the urgent need for government intervention to prevent further tragedies.

“It is disheartening that despite our numerous appeals to the Ogun State Government and relevant agencies, no effort has been made to install speed breakers and other necessary safety measures. The government did not hesitate to install speed bumps on the Ilugun end of the road but has continually ignored our pleas to safeguard lives in Ajebo Road Housing Estate.”

He emphasized that the professor’s death was not just a loss to his family and the local community but also to the nation, given his contributions to academia.

Ajasa urged the government to take immediate action by installing speed breakers, lorry barriers, and visible traffic signage to prevent further accidents.

He also revealed that another accident had occurred within 24 hours of the professor’s death, further proving that the road remains hazardous for both pedestrians and motorists.

Residents are now demanding swift government intervention before more lives are lost on what they have described as a “death trap.”

He added, “It is unacceptable that a community of law-abiding citizens must endure repeated accidents, near-fatal encounters, and now the death of an esteemed professor, simply due to government inaction.

“Another accident occurred within 24 hours of this tragic incident, proving that this road remains a death trap.”