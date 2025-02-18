Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

The recent incursion of armed officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) into the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday has taken a new twist with more details emerging.

Naija News reports that a letter has surfaced indicating that the House had solicited the DSS to enhance security measures surrounding the Assembly complex in anticipation of February 18, 2025.

The letter’s content referenced allegations that the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, intended to reclaim his former position.

Recall that operatives from the DSS and the Nigeria Police assumed control of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

An ongoing leadership dispute within the Assembly prompted this action.

In a letter dated February 14, 2025, and signed by the acting Clerk of the House, Abubakar Ottun, it was cautioned that Obasa’s potential return could represent a security risk to both the Assembly and its members.

Consequently, the House has requested the DSS to assign operatives from February 16 to implement stringent access control measures within and around the premises.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has ordered an investigation into reports that civilians were killed in a recent airstrike carried out by the Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

According to a statement on Monday by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, Abubakar described the reports of civilian casualties during the airstrike as ‘deeply troubling.’

Recall Naija News had earlier reported that six civilians were said to have lost their lives during the military airstrike that hit Yauni community, Zakka ward of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The NAF reaction, while ordering an investigation into the matter, explained that the airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a Police Mobile Force location in the community, where bandits had already killed 2 of the personnel and four vigilantes.

The NAF spokesperson confirmed the killing of several bandits during the counter-operation.

Akinboyewa said the claims of civilian casualties would be investigated and verified while emphasizing the commitment of NAF to professionalism and rules of engagement.

A Kano State High Court has ruled that the federal government must not interfere with funds belonging to the 44 local government councils in the state.

Justice Musa Ibrahim Karaye delivered the ruling on Monday after reviewing evidence presented by local government representatives.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had sought a court order to halt the disbursement of funds to the local governments, alleging irregularities in the local government elections conducted by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission in October 2024.

However, the court dismissed the APC’s motion, emphasizing that withholding local government funds would impede grassroots development.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to focus on bringing Nigeria out of the mess he plunged the country into rather than interfering in state matters.

Atiku’s comment followed a leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the operatives of the DSS, and the Nigeria Police, on Monday, took over the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In a video spotted online, the DSS officials, dressed in black jackets and helmets and armed with weapons, engaged in a heated struggle with workers at the chamber’s entrance, disrupting proceedings.

In a post via his X handle on Monday, Atiku condemned the DSS invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing the action as utterly reprehensible and must be subjected to a full and thorough investigation.

According to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly have a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House, adding that the act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy.

Nigerian billionaire cum lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, has denied plans of marrying Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, and rumours of being responsible for her pregnancy.

Reports circulating on social media alleged that Chika Ike, who recently announced the birth of her baby with maternity photos on Instagram, is set to move into Ned Nwoko’s home.

Naija News reports that amid the ongoing rumours, Nwoko’s wife, Regina, has deactivated her Instagram account.

However, in a statement on Monday through his Director of Communications, Ned Nwoko described purported plans to marry Chika Ike or being the one responsible for her pregnancy as entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.

The senator urged the public to disregard the rumours and warned media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified its involvement in the security takeover of the Lagos State House of Assembly, stating that its presence was requested by the Assembly itself.

In a statement on Monday, the DSS explained that it acted on a letter from the Assembly dated February 14, 2025, which sought additional security due to potential threats.

The letter, signed by Acting Clerk Mr. A.T.B. Ottun, cited credible intelligence suggesting plans to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker on February 18, 2025.

The DSS noted that its deployment was to ensure order and protect Assembly members, emphasizing that its actions were based on the lawmakers’ request and not driven by external influence.

This development follows days of tension at the Assembly, where legislative workers clashed with security personnel amid the ongoing leadership tussle between Speaker Mojisola Meranda and impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The DSS reiterated its commitment to upholding security and order without bias.

The Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluations at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Major General Adekunle Ariyibi has stated that it is impossible for Boko Haram to survive in the country for 15 years without foreign support.

He asserted on Monday that the reason the war against terrorism in Nigeria has lingered is because Boko Haram and Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) enjoy foreign funding.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, US Congressman Scott Perry said that the aborted United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded terrorist bodies such as Boko Haram.

Reacting to the allegation during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief Ariyibi said, “There’s no doubt about it that this sort of operation cannot be sustainable for the past 15 years without some sort of external collaboration and assistance.”

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed for the reopening of the Head Bridge Market in Onitsha to allow concerned persons make a living and survive.

According to him, the decision by regulatory and security agencies to close the market totally is affecting innocent traders who make a living from the market.

Obi declared that he understands and supports the need to curb the sale of illegal, hard and expired drugs in some sections of the market, but appealed to concerned authorities to do that without shutting down the entire market.

He said some innocent traders who deal in other legit materials have had their means of survival cut off due to the total closure of the market.

Naija News reports Obi made the submission in a post via his 𝕏 account on Monday.

Speaking further, Obi advised that a more balanced and transparent approach be used in handling the matter as the state and other concerned authorities must not forget the economic impact of their actions on those who have been kept away from the market over what is not their fault.

There was palpable tension throughout Osun State on Monday as masked gunmen reportedly storm local government council secretariats amid efforts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to assert control.

Naija News reports that both parties have been asserting their claims over the third tier of government.

The APC contends that a recent Court of Appeal ruling has reinstated the ousted elected council chairmen and councillors, while the State Government maintains that the election was invalidated by the Federal High Court in Osogbo.

Reports indicate that in the early hours of Monday, APC members attempted to seize control of various council secretariats but faced resistance from armed hoodlums.

Additionally, an attempt by the APC to take over in Boluwaduro was thwarted by these hoodlums, and both APC and PDP members were prevented from accessing the council secretariat in Olorunda local government by police intervention.

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver on its campaign promises instead of using coercion, propaganda, and economic distress to force defections from the opposition.

Naija News recalls Tambuwal had during the maiden Northwest Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Saturday, criticized defectors who joined the ruling APC, labelling their motives as selfish.

He also lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of incompetence and insensitivity amidst prevailing economic hardships.

In response, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday, recalled the political journies of Tambuwal from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007, back to the ANPP, then to the PDP, decamping to the APC in 2014, and finally returning to the PDP in 2018.

He said the saying that those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones has obviously eluded Tambuwal.

Morka said the former Governor’s gale of defections is purely based on his own stomach infrastructure.

In a statement on Monday, through his media team, Tambuwal said Morka’s statement is an attempt by the ruling party to silence opposition voices and divert public attention from the deepening crises in the country.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.