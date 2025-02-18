‘This Is What Happens When Those Who Have Never Built Or Managed Businesses Take Decisions’ – Peter Obi Renews Call For Reopening Of Onitsha Markets

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made a fresh call for the immediate reopening of markets in Onitsha, Anambra State, that were not involved in illegal drug trading.

Obi who made the renewed call on Tuesday, lamented that the long closure is affecting business in the area, and traders who depend on sales for their daily living are being thrown into further hardship.

He lamented that such is able to happen because those in government and at the helm of affairs taking such decisions don’t own or manage businesses and don’t understand how micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operate.

The politician called on the government to collaborate with the small businesses and their owners rather than clamp down on them unnecessarily.

He added that the continued closure of the markets could cripple the business of legitimate traders and called on the government to recognize the important role of small businesses in the growth of the economy.

Naija News reports Obi made the fresh call in response to mixed reactions that greeted his first call for the reopening of markets not flagged for illegal trading in the area.

He said: “I have noted the mixed reactions- both positive and negative to my call for the immediate reopening of markets that were not involved in illegal drug trading.

“Once again, this situation highlights why we continue to experience economic stagnation, and unproductivity in our nation.

“When those who have never built or managed businesses – who do not understand how micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operate – are in charge, they take actions that cripple legitimate businesses and stifle economic growth.

“This is how we have continued to decline – where governance disregards the realities of everyday Nigerians.

“The earlier we embrace the fact that small-scale businesses are a critical part of the economy, the better for us as a developing nation.”

Lessons From Indonesia

Peter Obi added that countries like Indonesia recognize and have harnessed the opportunities in MSMEs to the advantage of the country.

“During my recent visit to Indonesia, I engaged with the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and policymakers. They clearly demonstrated how Indonesia MSMES provides over 90% of the employment.

“The Indonesian government provides committed support to ensure these MSME businesses thrive, offering access to reduced funding while ensuring that those who violate the law are duly persecuted and punished,” he said.

Why I Didn’t Ban Okada

Peter Obi recalled that during his tenure as Anambra State Governor, he refused to ban the operations of commercial motorcycle riders like other states were doing because he understood the importance of small business survival to the economic survival of the people and the state.

Instead, he submitted that he focused on weeding out the bad ones among them.

In his words, “During my tenure as Governor, Anambra State was the first to seek a partnership with the Bank of Industry to secure special loans for MSMEs. A dedicated committee was set up to ensure that the loans reached those who truly needed them. We also facilitated the establishment of a Bank of Industry branch in Anambra to enhance access to funding.

“When many states were banning motorcycle riders, a.k.a okada riders operations, on allegations that they were involved in criminal activities, I refused to follow suit because I understood the economic implications for small businesses. Instead, I intensified efforts to enhance their operations, creating an environment where small businesses could thrive while collaborating with their unions, and security agencies to weed out the bad actors.

“Similarly, I ensured that certain categories of small businesses, such as wheelbarrow pushers, were exempted from paying taxes to ease their financial burden.

“Today, entire markets are being shut down because of the actions of a few.

“You do not cripple an Ogbo Ogwo market and surrounding markets for several days in the name of enforcement.

“These are people struggling to survive in an already difficult economic environment, yet instead of providing solutions, the government is shutting down markets indiscriminately. This is not governance; it is economic sabotage.

“Small businesses must be protected—not destroyed—if we truly want to build a productive nation.

Fresh Appeal

The former presidential candidate, therefore, made a fresh appeal to the authorities to reopen markets not directly affected in the investigations so traders who depend on daily sales for survival won’t be negatively affected.

“I respectfully appeal once again that businesses not involved in the sale of fake drugs should not be shut down due to the huge implications of closing businesses that depend on daily profits to survive. A one-month closure will cripple many of them. We have witnessed similar situations in the past, where businesses reopened only to find that goods with short shelf lives had expired, resulting in huge losses.

“Additionally, I like to advise that shop owners should be present before any searches are conducted on their premises to ensure transparency and fairness.

“A new Nigeria is very POssible. -PO,” he submitted.