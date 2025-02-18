‘This Is The Only Route Towards Destruction Of Godfatherism’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To Decision Of Lagos Assembly To Continue With Plenary After DSS Invasion

Former Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has commended the Lagos State House of Assembly over the decision to continue with plenary after the Department of State Services (DSS) invasion.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, presided over the plenary after the earlier invasion by officials of the DSS, who sealed the chamber and her office on Monday morning.

The DSS officials, who were sighted inside the chamber, clashed physically with legislative workers at the exit door, leading to pandemonium.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Okonkwo opined that the decision to continue with legislative duties proves that the legislature is the custodian of the power of the people, and the executive cannot stand the power of the parliament if it is united.

The Nollywood actor cum politician urged the legislative House in Nigeria, federal or state, to borrow a leaf from the Lagos Assembly, adding it is the only route towards the destruction of godfatherism in Nigeria.

He wrote, “The insistence of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to enter the Assembly Chamber to conduct the business of the legislature is commendable. They have proved that the legislature is the custodian of the power of the people, and the executive cannot stand the power of the legislature if the legislature is united.

“Every legislative House in Nigeria, federal or state, should borrow a leaf from the Lagos State HOA as this is the only route towards the destruction of godfatherism in Nigeria and the enthronement of genuine democracy with full checks and balance.”