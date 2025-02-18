“This Is All Distraction” – Doherty Condemns DSS Invasion Of Lagos House

Former governorship candidate in Lagos State under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Funso Doherty, has condemned the invasion by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reported that DSS personnel on Monday invaded the Lagos House, an action some described as a threat to intimidate the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

In an interview with News Central on Tuesday, Doherty said the invasion was unnecessary and a distraction to governance in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain advised former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, to allow court processes to take its course.

“The legislators have come together, from what we understand, they’ve removed the speaker (Mudashiru Obasa), they’ve put another speaker (Mojisola Miranda). The speaker (Obasa) is saying, that process was wrong, he has gone to court. That’s fine. The House will continue doing its work, the court process will continue doing its work, and at the end of the day, it will all resolve.

“Now, the injection of the security forces is a very troubling thing, because that sort of moves us in a quantum way away from kind of the democratic process. So that we must condemn, we must ensure that that is not part of the process. Return to a normally functioning governance process. Let the House sit, let the existing Speaker (Mojisola) preside. If the courts decide that things should be otherwise, then so be it,” he said.

The former governorship candidate called on Lagos political class to focus on improving the lives of residents of the state.

“There are so many things that legislators should be focused on. Just coming here this morning, the route I should have taken, a container fell on that route, so we had to divert through Agege Motor Road. The state of that road, and this is a principal artery to the state capital, the state of that road, it’s just incredible. So there are just so many things that these guys should be focused on.

“This is all distraction. At the end of the day, when people sit back and ask themselves, is my life better for all of this activity of government, all of this expenditure of government, all of this, hullabaloo in the public space, year in, year out, democratic process through democratic process, election cycle through election cycle, it’s not surprising that people get discouraged and disengaged from the political process. And we see that in the voter turnout numbers,” he stated.