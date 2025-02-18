South East Govs Have Failed To Meet Tinubu For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Family

The younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emmanuel Kanu, has lamented that South East governors have not shown enough interest in the release of his brother.

He stated that the governors have failed to take notable steps to meet President Bola Tinubu and demand for the release of his brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

He shared his reservation during an interview with ABN TV, “Political Perspective” on Monday.

Speaking further, he lamented that the trauma of the invasion of the Kanu family compound in 2017 by the military led to the death of his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugo Eze Kanu.

The younger Kanu, who thanked the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu for appealing to President Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu, maintained that his brother committed no offense to warrant his continued detention.

He said, “The South East Governors are yet to meet Mr President as a body. What are they afraid of?

“Let them go and meet Mr President and demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.”

He also alleged that a lot of criminal activities being said to be committed in forests, including organ harvesting in Igboland, were not committed by genuine members of the IPOB.

According to him, many of those being paraded by security agencies were not from Igboland.

Emmanuel Kanu said that many criminal elements who were not members of IPOB were taking advantage of Kanu’s continued detention to operate camps in the forests, but said that such would end if his brother was released.