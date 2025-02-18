Soludo Clarifies Order To Security Agency To Arrest Ladies Publicly Seen Without Bra And Panties

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has dismissed reports of authorising security agencies to arrest women seen publicly without bras or panties.

Naija News reports that this follows a viral video online, showing a town crier in Abagana, Njikoka LGA, stating that, henceforth, women without underwear will be arrested.

The town crier added that the directive was received from Governor Soludo.

However, in a statement on Monday, through the Senior Specicial Adviser, New Media to the Governor, Ejimofor Opara, Soludo said such trivial matters do not have any legal support and cannot be the focus of the State government or its law enforcement agencies.

He urged the public to disregard such announcement, adding that the government is focused on getting rid of criminals.

The statement reads: “The trending announcement by the town crier in Abagana, Njikoka LGA, wherein the announcer stated that ladies who move about without underwear (bra and pants) would be arrested, is neither from the State government nor Agunechemba Security Outfit.

“Such trivial matters do not have any legal support and cannot be the focus of the State government or its law enforcement agencies at this time it is focused on ridding the State of every form of criminality. While this is not to encourage indecent dressing in our communities, it is important to make this clarification so as not to derail the focus of our law enforcement under any pretext.

“Kindly disregard any such distracting announcement and remember to continue supporting the Security Agencies with credible information on criminals around our communities — if you see something, say something!”