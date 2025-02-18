Real Madrid Consider Leaving Spanish La Liga As Barcelona Go Top

Real Madrid are weighing a shocking exit from La Liga as tensions escalate over refereeing standards within the Spanish top flight, according to reports from Sports.

This ongoing dispute intensified following Jude Bellingham’s controversial red card during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Osasuna last weekend.

In the 39th minute, referee José Luis Munuera Montero issued a red card to the England international for allegedly using foul and abusive language.

Montero claimed Bellingham directed a harsh expletive, reportedly saying “f*** you,” toward him. However, Bellingham maintains that his words were “f*** off,” asserting that his frustration was aimed at himself rather than the official.

Amid growing frustrations over the handling of officiating in Spain, there are rumours that Los Blancos might consider making a bold move to a different European league. Reports suggest that the club is exploring the possibility of joining Serie A, Ligue 1, or the Bundesliga—Italy, France, and Germany’s top divisions—seeking a more consistent and fair officiating experience.

In contrasting news, Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Monday thanks to a penalty converted by star striker Robert Lewandowski in the first half.

This crucial win propelled the Catalan club to the top of the La Liga standings. Barca has capitalized on the recent slip-ups of both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, moving from third place to first with this hard-fought victory.

As it stands, Barcelona and Hansi Flick’s side are tied on 51 points with Real Madrid but hold the top spot due to a superior goal difference. Atletico Madrid trail closely by just one point, while Rayo Vallecano find themselves in sixth place with 35 points.

Barcelona faced a challenging match against Rayo, who had been on an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak in La Liga. The game was marred by several contentious decisions from the officiating crew.

Note that Pathé Ciss was penalized for fouling Iñigo Martínez inside the box, leading referee Mario Melero López to award a penalty to the hosts after a protracted VAR review. Lewandowski confidently stepped up to convert the penalty in the 28th minute, securing the lead for Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano’s players expressed their outrage after their calls for a penalty were dismissed, as Pau Cubarsí appeared to have fouled Ciss—an incident they argued mirrored the one that led to Barcelona’s penalty award. Additionally, a goal by Jorge de Frutos was harshly disallowed in the 42nd minute, further fueling frustration among the Rayo players and supporters.