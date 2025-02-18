Osun Crisis: Oyetola Said He Can Do Anything, He Is Close To President – Salam

The Leader of Osun State House of Representatives Caucus, Bamidele Salam, has alleged that Gboyega Oyetola took over the security duty of the state’s Governor, Ademola Adeleke, because of his closeness to the presidency.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker, representing Ede North, South/Egbedero/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, alleged that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy claimed he could do anything in the state and get away with it.

In an interview with Arise News on Monday, Salam stated this while reacting to violence that marred the confrontation between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the scheduled local government election in the state.

According to him, the former Governor of Osun, Oyetola, in a meeting with his All Progressives Congress (APC) members in his Iragbiji home, said he secured the cooperation of security agencies to work for the party.

“Mr Gbeyoga Oyetola held a meeting in his country home in Iragbiji, three days ago, where he addressed leaders of the All Progressive Congress and told them that he had secured the cooperation of the police and the security agents to lead those sacked officials back to office. He said so many other things at that meeting.

“So, the Governor of the state, don’t forget, that’s the chief security officer of the state. That is the man who should call the shot as far as the security issue is concerned in Osun State. He’s the man who has the powers to call the Police, the DSS and the security agencies and give them, you know, directives on maintaining law and order.

“As we speak, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy has assumed that position because of his assumed closeness to the presidency. And that is what he said at the meeting that he held, that he is very close to the President, he could do anything, and we say this is impunity, this is illegality, and this is also wicked,” he said.

Honourable Salam stated that the APC was in power for 12 years and was unable to conduct local government elections, He questioned the sudden change of mind by the party’s leaders to contest in the February 22 slated exercise when they wanted the chairmen and councillors sacked in 2022 to return to office.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker stressed that only democratically elected chairmen and councillors would run the state’s council areas.

“What do we say about the number of lives that have been lost as a result of this violent, you know, attempt to take over local government in the state? Nobody did that when for 12 good years, for God’s sake, they were in power. They never conducted local government.

“Let me tell you this another local government election is built to hold this Saturday (February 22). The All Progressive Congress purchased forms. They conducted primaries for their candidates for that election. They have been engaging in campaign to participate in an election holding this Saturday (February 22).

“The notice that had been given for almost seven months ago. Now, if they actually believed that they had a genuine hold on the 2022 election, why would they still subscribe to participating in this upcoming election? So, apparently, they are afraid of election.

“They do not want local government to be controlled by those who are democratically elected by the people of the state in contravention of what the Constitution actually said that local government administration shall be administered by democratically elected local government officials.

“And that is what is going to happen on Saturday in Osun State, to which they have also subscribed to participate. They have fielded candidates, and we’re expecting them to come and contest for that election, and then whoever wins the election is declared and sworn in to administer local governments in the state,” he stated.