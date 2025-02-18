Osimhen Celebrates Galatasaray’s Win Over Rizespor, Gets Praises From Club’s Captain

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen expressed his satisfaction following Galatasaray’s hard-fought victory in Monday night’s Turkish Super Lig encounter against Caykur Rizespor.

The thrilling match saw Okan Buruk’s team secure a 2-1 win, with Victor Osimhen netting both goals crucial to their success.

Reflecting on the match, the Nigerian international emphasized that Galatasaray fully merited the win.

“It was an extremely important and challenging match for us. We emerged victorious, and I firmly believe that it was a result we genuinely deserved,” he stated on the club’s official website.

Osimhen congratulated his teammates and extended his gratitude to the passionate fan base following the win.

“I want to express my appreciation to the entire team. Additionally, I want to thank our fans; their unwavering support provided us with immense morale. We aim to maintain this winning momentum as we progress,” he said.

In a moment of celebration, Galatasaray’s captain, Fernando Muslera, donned Osimhen’s mask after he scored the decisive goal.

Osimhen acknowledged the goalkeeper’s significance in the team’s triumph, saying: “I had given my mask away to celebrate with the fans at that moment, only to return and find he had already put it on. He embodies greatness not just as a captain, but as an individual.

“His contribution was pivotal to our victory tonight. I plan to rest my voice for a bit, but I anticipate it returning to normal soon.”

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s captain, Fernando Muslera, heaped praise on Osimhen, acknowledging his remarkable performance that led to the team’s hard-earned win at Caykur Rizespor.

With two goals to his name during the clash, the 26-year-old forward has now tallied an impressive 12 goals in just 18 league appearances for the Turkish Super Lig champions this season.

Muslera expressed that the Yellow and Reds are fortunate to have such a dedicated player in their ranks.

“Victor puts in tremendous effort and battles tirelessly every minute he’s on the pitch. His determination is unyielding. We feel grateful to play alongside someone of his caliber,” he noted on the club’s official platform.

“We understood that our support could lead to positive outcomes, and today he delivered by scoring the goals that clinched our victory. The second half allowed us to regroup and capitalize effectively on set pieces.”