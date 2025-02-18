Ologbondiyan Blasts Tinubu For Osun, Lagos Crises

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has accused President Bola Tinubu of pushing Nigeria to a one-party state.

Naija News reports that Ologbondiyan, in a statement, on Tuesday, alleged that current political crises in Osun State, Lagos State and Bauchi State are due to President Tinubu’s desire to undermine opposition politics.

He highlighted the crises the political disagreement in Bauchi State between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, and Governor Bala Mohammed, and the Osun State crisis between Governor Ademola Adeleke and Minister of Maritime Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

“In the last couple of days, indicators that Bola Tinubu government is coming up with anti-democratic methods are emerging in language and strategy.

“First was the war-like directive from the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, that Canada should proceed “to hell” just because of a visa related issue that could have been resolved on a diplomatic roundtable.

Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose duty is to engage in diplomatese, has been busy “with Domestic Affairs in Bauchi on an eye-service fight against Governor Bala Mohammed, thereby abandoning his forte to Ribadu.

“On Sunday, Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor, raised the flag by alerting the world of a possible attack on his State, which he alleged was being coordinated by no other person than “the cousin” of Bola Tinubu, former Governor and now Marine Business Minister, Gboyega Oyetola.

“When the attack rocked Osun State yesterday, it left in its gales, a number of bagged bodies.

“Already, the National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has openly called for a state of emergency in Osun State. Needless to say that this reckless demand is responsible for the attack on the state,” he said.

The former PDP spokesman warned that if the political crisis concerning Lagos State House of Assembly was not addressed, with respect to the Speaker, Mojisola Miranda, it would undermine peace in the state.

“In the Lagos State House of Assembly, a subterfuge that has been brewing became manifest yesterday.

“There was a choreographed attempt to force out Madam Speaker and forcefully return the removed Mr Speaker back into office. Except nipped in its bud, this comedy of errors might come to a horrendous end.

“Reports in public space revealed that security agents from DSS and Police worked against the wishes of LSHA.

“DSS has however stoutly defended its roles by saying it was invited to avert crisis by the LSHA bureaucrats. Interesting!” Ologbondiyan stated.

He added that “these catalogs of actions point only in one direction – to undermine our democracy and push our nation into a one-party state“.