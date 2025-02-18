NPFL Updates: Referee Suspended, Abia Warriors Defender Aims For Win Over Rangers

The Referee Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has announced the suspension of Emmanuel Kolawole from officiating in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

This decision follows an investigation into Kolawole’s actions during the NPFL matchday 24 fixture between Heartland and Shooting Stars held in Owerri.

The committee highlighted that Kolawole awarded a penalty that did not align with the laws of the game, which contributed to Heartland’s 2-1 victory over Shooting Stars at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Sunday.

Abia Warriors Defender Aims For Win Over Rangers

In preparation for the upcoming Oriental derby against Rangers, Abia Warriors defender Collins Nwoburuoke has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness.

The NPFL match is set to take place this midweek in Enugu. Nwoburuoke emphasized that the team’s defensive strength will be crucial for their success in this challenging encounter.

He acknowledged the potential physical toll of the journey but reassured that the team’s mental preparation remains strong.

Nwoburuoke stated, “We know what we want as a team, and despite the tough nature of a derby, we are prepared for battle.”

He noted that maintaining defensive solidity could be key to countering the impressive form of Enugu Rangers. He added, “If we can continue to hold our ground defensively, we may have a chance to surprise the champions, although we recognize that they will aggressively seek to break through our defenses.”

Gombe United Sign Five Players

In a positive development, Gombe United have successfully signed five new players as they gear up for the second half of the season.

The Savannah Scorpions announced these new additions, which include Bidemi Owoko from Bendel Insurance, Abraham Audu from El-Kanemi Warriors, Umar Musa Laduwa from Sokoto United, and Abdullahi Muhammed Yayo and Daka Peter from Zamfara United.

Additionally, Gombe United has promoted three players—Bello Muhammad Alhajiyel, Waleed Abdullahi Jika, and Abdulrazak Muhammad—to the first team. The side remain optimistic that these new signings will significantly enhance their performance and help them achieve their season objectives, as they currently hold third place in Group C.