NNPC Speaks On Importing 200 Million Litres Of Petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has categorically debunked a report that claimed it has recently imported 200 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol or fuel.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, stressed that the company had not imported any quantity of this product in 2025.

Naija News understands that Soneye’s disclaimer comes following a report in some quarters that the national oil company had imported 200 million litres of petrol recently.

Soneye characterized the report as a result of either “laziness and unprofessional journalism” or a “deliberate, sponsored effort by economic saboteurs to mislead the public.”

He said, “The report alleging that NNPC Limited imported over 200 million litres of PMS in February 2025 is a completely false, baseless, and reckless misrepresentation of facts. It is either the result of lazy and unprofessional journalism or a deliberate, sponsored attempt by economic saboteurs to mislead the public.

“Setting the Record Straight: NNPC Limited has not imported a single litre of PMS in 2025.”

The state-owned oil company stated that it does not oversee the import activities of private marketers, emphasizing that it is inappropriate to attribute all petrol imports to NNPCL.

Additionally, the firm clarified that although it has not participated in PMS imports this year, there are no legal restrictions that would prevent it from doing so should the situation require such measures.

He said, “We do not control the import activities of private marketers, nor do we issue import licenses. Attributing all PMS imports to NNPC is not just misleading—it is outright deceptive and irresponsible journalism that ignores basic fact-checking principles.

“While NNPC Limited has not imported PMS in 2025, let it be clear that there is no legal restriction preventing us from doing so if necessary.

“As Nigeria’s foremost energy company, we must ensure energy security. Should any supply shortages arise, NNPC Limited retains the full right and responsibility to step in and import to stabilize the market.”

“NNPC Limited condemned the spread of “misinformation of this magnitude,” noting that it distorts market realities, misleads key stakeholders, and does a “grave disservice to the public.”

The company vowed to take legal measures against those responsible for fabricating and circulating false reports about its operations.

He added, “NNPC Limited will not tolerate the spread of false and malicious reports aimed at undermining its reputation.

“We will take all necessary legal measures to hold accountable those responsible for fabricating and disseminating falsehoods about our operations.

“We strongly urge media organizations to uphold journalistic integrity by verifying facts before publishing misleading narratives.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to transparency and will not be swayed by attempts to manipulate public perception.”